Amenities

garage fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this traditional charmer in the heart of Studio City in the coveted Silver Triangle, Carpenter School District. There re two spacious bedrooms with the possibility of a third bedroom or den. Spacious living room with fireplace Formal dining room that leads to great kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Great backyard with new pavers and also grassy area. Detached garage. Walking distance to Carpenter Elementary and to all the shops and restaurants Ventura Blvd. has to offer!