All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3741 Cazador St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
3741 Cazador St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM
3741 Cazador St
3741 Cazador Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3741 Cazador Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Million dollar VIEW Completely furnished. private bathroom and kitchenette. Huge fenced back yard with fruit trees. Pet friendly. Nice neighborhood. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3741 Cazador St have any available units?
3741 Cazador St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3741 Cazador St have?
Some of 3741 Cazador St's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3741 Cazador St currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Cazador St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Cazador St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3741 Cazador St is pet friendly.
Does 3741 Cazador St offer parking?
No, 3741 Cazador St does not offer parking.
Does 3741 Cazador St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Cazador St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Cazador St have a pool?
No, 3741 Cazador St does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Cazador St have accessible units?
No, 3741 Cazador St does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Cazador St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3741 Cazador St does not have units with dishwashers.
