3734 S Canfield Avenue

Wow! Come check out this classy updated studio conveniently located in the heart of LA! This 454 sq ft unit features gorgeous wood floors, recessed lighting, mirrored closet with built-in shelving, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen boasts pearly bright cabinets, ebony stone counters, and all stainless steel appliances including an electric stove, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The bathroom is gleaming with a full-size tub, built-in shower shelving, granite sink counter, and plenty of storage space. Laundry room on same floor and one assigned garage space included! Convenient to Venice Blvd, 10 FWY, Media Park, In-N-Out Burger, Museum of Jurassic Technology, ArcLight Cinemas, Trader Joe's, Culver Center, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!



On Canfield Ave between Exposition Blvd and Venice Blvd