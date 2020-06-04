All apartments in Los Angeles
3734 S Canfield Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

3734 S Canfield Avenue

3734 South Canfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3734 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wow! Come check out this classy updated studio conveniently located in the heart of LA! This 454 sq ft unit features gorgeous wood floors, recessed lighting, mirrored closet with built-in shelving, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen boasts pearly bright cabinets, ebony stone counters, and all stainless steel appliances including an electric stove, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The bathroom is gleaming with a full-size tub, built-in shower shelving, granite sink counter, and plenty of storage space. Laundry room on same floor and one assigned garage space included! Convenient to Venice Blvd, 10 FWY, Media Park, In-N-Out Burger, Museum of Jurassic Technology, ArcLight Cinemas, Trader Joe's, Culver Center, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

On Canfield Ave between Exposition Blvd and Venice Blvd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 S Canfield Avenue have any available units?
3734 S Canfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 S Canfield Avenue have?
Some of 3734 S Canfield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 S Canfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3734 S Canfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 S Canfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3734 S Canfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3734 S Canfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3734 S Canfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 3734 S Canfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 S Canfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 S Canfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3734 S Canfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3734 S Canfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3734 S Canfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 S Canfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 S Canfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
