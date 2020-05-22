All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

3731 BRILLIANT Place

3731 Brilliant Place · No Longer Available
Location

3731 Brilliant Place, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom unit with INCREDIBLE unobstructed west-facing views from every room! Includes a working fireplace, upgraded kitchen and bath, brand new carpet, and a private outdoor dining & entertaining area surrounded by lush plantings. The house is located on the top of a hill and end of a cul de sac above Division St. and features 2 units (the other unit is owner-occupied). Owner pays for water, electricity, trash and gardener! Must see to appreciate the views from downtown to the Griffith Observatory and all of Elysian Valley in between. Pets Ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 BRILLIANT Place have any available units?
3731 BRILLIANT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 BRILLIANT Place have?
Some of 3731 BRILLIANT Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 BRILLIANT Place currently offering any rent specials?
3731 BRILLIANT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 BRILLIANT Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 BRILLIANT Place is pet friendly.
Does 3731 BRILLIANT Place offer parking?
Yes, 3731 BRILLIANT Place offers parking.
Does 3731 BRILLIANT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 BRILLIANT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 BRILLIANT Place have a pool?
No, 3731 BRILLIANT Place does not have a pool.
Does 3731 BRILLIANT Place have accessible units?
No, 3731 BRILLIANT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 BRILLIANT Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 BRILLIANT Place does not have units with dishwashers.
