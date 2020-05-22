3731 BRILLIANT Place

Amenities

1 bedroom unit with INCREDIBLE unobstructed west-facing views from every room! Includes a working fireplace, upgraded kitchen and bath, brand new carpet, and a private outdoor dining & entertaining area surrounded by lush plantings. The house is located on the top of a hill and end of a cul de sac above Division St. and features 2 units (the other unit is owner-occupied). Owner pays for water, electricity, trash and gardener! Must see to appreciate the views from downtown to the Griffith Observatory and all of Elysian Valley in between. Pets Ok.