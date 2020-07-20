All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:09 PM

3730 WADE Street

3730 Wade Street · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Wade Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming house located in a fabulous Mar Vista neighborhood is nestled on a quiet street. Venice, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey are just a short ride away with great restaurants and stores for shopping, and an easy walk from Mar Vista shops and Farmer's Market. Enter the bright and airy living room through the dining room with beautiful authentic hardwood floors and double-pane vinyl windows. Recently remodeled kitchen has a new gas oven/range along with a refrigerator and microwave. Remodeled bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, tankless water heater and wall mounted air conditioner in the living room. Landlord will use the detached garage, so the garage can't be used. There is space for 3 cars in the driveway. A small dog will be considered with a pet deposit $1,000. A beautiful Zen garden in the back offers a comfortable, peaceful life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 WADE Street have any available units?
3730 WADE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 WADE Street have?
Some of 3730 WADE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 WADE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3730 WADE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 WADE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 WADE Street is pet friendly.
Does 3730 WADE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3730 WADE Street offers parking.
Does 3730 WADE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 WADE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 WADE Street have a pool?
No, 3730 WADE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3730 WADE Street have accessible units?
No, 3730 WADE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 WADE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 WADE Street has units with dishwashers.
