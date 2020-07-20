3730 WADE Street

Amenities

This charming house located in a fabulous Mar Vista neighborhood is nestled on a quiet street. Venice, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey are just a short ride away with great restaurants and stores for shopping, and an easy walk from Mar Vista shops and Farmer's Market. Enter the bright and airy living room through the dining room with beautiful authentic hardwood floors and double-pane vinyl windows. Recently remodeled kitchen has a new gas oven/range along with a refrigerator and microwave. Remodeled bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, tankless water heater and wall mounted air conditioner in the living room. Landlord will use the detached garage, so the garage can't be used. There is space for 3 cars in the driveway. A small dog will be considered with a pet deposit $1,000. A beautiful Zen garden in the back offers a comfortable, peaceful life.