Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3715 ARBOLADA Road

3715 W Arbolada Road · No Longer Available
Location

3715 W Arbolada Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This super charming, lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is part of a quiet, Los Feliz, Spanish style 1930's duplex and has 1600 SF of living space, a wood burning fireplace, original character and charming details throughout. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and the unit has been updated with central air and heat, new plumbing/electrical and gleaming hardwood floors. Shared laundry facilities are provided by the landlord. A separate 2 car garage accompanies the unit along with some great outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 ARBOLADA Road have any available units?
3715 ARBOLADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 ARBOLADA Road have?
Some of 3715 ARBOLADA Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 ARBOLADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3715 ARBOLADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 ARBOLADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3715 ARBOLADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3715 ARBOLADA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3715 ARBOLADA Road offers parking.
Does 3715 ARBOLADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 ARBOLADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 ARBOLADA Road have a pool?
No, 3715 ARBOLADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3715 ARBOLADA Road have accessible units?
No, 3715 ARBOLADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 ARBOLADA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 ARBOLADA Road has units with dishwashers.
