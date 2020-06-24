3715 ARBOLADA Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This super charming, lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is part of a quiet, Los Feliz, Spanish style 1930's duplex and has 1600 SF of living space, a wood burning fireplace, original character and charming details throughout. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and the unit has been updated with central air and heat, new plumbing/electrical and gleaming hardwood floors. Shared laundry facilities are provided by the landlord. A separate 2 car garage accompanies the unit along with some great outdoor space.