Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location. Very quiet area. Brand new central AC, brand new window panels, brand new paint, kitchen cabinets/ countertops, and wood flooring. Lots of windows, bright open space layout. This unit is on the 2nd floor. The landlord wants to have good credit tenants. Trained small pets okay with pet deposit.