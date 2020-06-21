Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3713 Evans St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3713 Evans St
3713 Evans St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Greater Griffith Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
3713 Evans St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Available 07/05/20 - Secluded House 2 bed/1 bath - Property Id: 298647
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !
House situated in the center of silverlake great location !
2 bedroom 1 bath
Lots of Sun light
very quite
Large Patio in the front plus 2 Balcony's
Description
Available July 5 For Rent
Controlled access gated
Washer & Dryer in the unit
Fireplace
Open kitchen
Hardwood floors
Oven
Dishwasher
Big dogs OK !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298647
Property Id 298647
(RLNE5850305)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Evans St have any available units?
3713 Evans St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3713 Evans St have?
Some of 3713 Evans St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3713 Evans St currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Evans St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Evans St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Evans St is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Evans St offer parking?
No, 3713 Evans St does not offer parking.
Does 3713 Evans St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 Evans St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Evans St have a pool?
No, 3713 Evans St does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Evans St have accessible units?
No, 3713 Evans St does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Evans St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 Evans St has units with dishwashers.
