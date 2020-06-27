3709 Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities
Book a showing now to see this nicely furnished, 890-square-foot, townhouse unit located on the friendly Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!
It has 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, and it comes with street parking only.
The nifty interior features hardwood flooring. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. The lovely kitchen boasts of ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave.
It has an installed wall heater for climate control.
The exterior has a patio and front yard that require basic cleaning.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas and garbage.
Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Nearby Schools:
Irving STEAM Magnet - 0.42 miles, 6/10
Puc Early College Academy for Leaders And Scholars (Ecals) - 17.15 miles, 6/10
Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.84 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
