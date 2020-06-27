3709 Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities

PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE JANUARY 25, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT



Book a showing now to see this nicely furnished, 890-square-foot, townhouse unit located on the friendly Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



It has 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, and it comes with street parking only.



The nifty interior features hardwood flooring. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. The lovely kitchen boasts of ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave.



It has an installed wall heater for climate control.



The exterior has a patio and front yard that require basic cleaning.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas and garbage.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water



Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Nearby Schools:

Irving STEAM Magnet - 0.42 miles, 6/10

Puc Early College Academy for Leaders And Scholars (Ecals) - 17.15 miles, 6/10

Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10

Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.84 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

685 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile



(RLNE5121994)