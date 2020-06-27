All apartments in Los Angeles
3709 Eagle Rock Blvd

3709 Eagle Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE JANUARY 25, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT

Book a showing now to see this nicely furnished, 890-square-foot, townhouse unit located on the friendly Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!

It has 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, and it comes with street parking only.

The nifty interior features hardwood flooring. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. The lovely kitchen boasts of ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave.

It has an installed wall heater for climate control.

The exterior has a patio and front yard that require basic cleaning.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas and garbage.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water

Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Nearby Schools:
Irving STEAM Magnet - 0.42 miles, 6/10
Puc Early College Academy for Leaders And Scholars (Ecals) - 17.15 miles, 6/10
Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.84 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5121994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
3709 Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
No, 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
