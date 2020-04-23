All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

3708 Alomar Dr.

3708 Alomar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Alomar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
yoga
Breathtaking 6700+ sqft ultra luxurious estate with magical panoramic views! - Gated behind a long private driveway sits this magnificent home with soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, and an oversized kitchen with a massive island. Top of the line French Oak wide plank floors, Bi-fold doors to all outdoor areas, Miele appliances, Control 4 smart system and incredible views from every room. Grand living room with 25' ceilings, glass led backlit wet bar with paneled appliances. Master features his and her walk in closets, ultra luxurious bath, and private patio. Third level features a theater with Atmos 9 sound system, gym/yoga room, entertainment loft, and massive outdoor patio. Extensive outdoor spaces for entertaining and lounging all around the property with unobstructed views and total privacy. Outdoor kitchen with covered BBQ, patio area, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Alomar Dr. have any available units?
3708 Alomar Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Alomar Dr. have?
Some of 3708 Alomar Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Alomar Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Alomar Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Alomar Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Alomar Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Alomar Dr. offer parking?
No, 3708 Alomar Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Alomar Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Alomar Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Alomar Dr. have a pool?
No, 3708 Alomar Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Alomar Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3708 Alomar Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Alomar Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Alomar Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
