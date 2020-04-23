3708 Alomar Dr.

Amenities

Breathtaking 6700+ sqft ultra luxurious estate with magical panoramic views! - Gated behind a long private driveway sits this magnificent home with soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, and an oversized kitchen with a massive island. Top of the line French Oak wide plank floors, Bi-fold doors to all outdoor areas, Miele appliances, Control 4 smart system and incredible views from every room. Grand living room with 25' ceilings, glass led backlit wet bar with paneled appliances. Master features his and her walk in closets, ultra luxurious bath, and private patio. Third level features a theater with Atmos 9 sound system, gym/yoga room, entertainment loft, and massive outdoor patio. Extensive outdoor spaces for entertaining and lounging all around the property with unobstructed views and total privacy. Outdoor kitchen with covered BBQ, patio area, and much more!



*****TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW, PLEASE CONTACT JUSTIN 310-560-2424****



