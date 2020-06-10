Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 18
3707 Maple Ave 3
3707 Maple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3707 Maple Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
VERY NICE remodeled 2BR in L.A. USC a mile away! - Property Id: 119191
Stop by Thursday FEB 13th at 9:30 AM for a viewing!
PLEASE Text to 213-640-9404 if you can make it by!
Very close to USC!
Parking (1)
Water included
1st floor unit
Many brand new upgrades
New windows
New blinds
Ceiling fan
Fridge
Stove
Cats OK
No dogs
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119191
Property Id 119191
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5484311)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3707 Maple Ave 3 have any available units?
3707 Maple Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3707 Maple Ave 3 have?
Some of 3707 Maple Ave 3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3707 Maple Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Maple Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Maple Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Maple Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Maple Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Maple Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 3707 Maple Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Maple Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Maple Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3707 Maple Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Maple Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3707 Maple Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Maple Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Maple Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
