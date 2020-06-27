3707 Edenhurst Avenue Unit 3707

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see for yourself this cozy 600-square-foot (above garage) house located on the friendly Atwater Village neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



This unfurnished house has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and on-street parking.



Its nifty and bright interior features hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, large windows, and built-in shelves. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. Its tidy bathroom has a flush toilet, sink wash, and shower. The bedroom is a comfy space to sleep in. There is a storage area underneath the stairs aside from a walk-in closet with racks.



There is installed A/C and gas heating for climate control.



No pets allowed.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord's responsible utility: water.



Walk Score: 81



3707 Edenhurst Avenue has a Walk Score of 81 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



It is approximately just a nine-minute walk from the Antelope Valley Line and the Ventura County Line at the Glendale Metrolink Station stop.



Nearby parks: Sunnynook River Park, Cerritos Park, and William Mulholland Memorial.



Nearby Schools:

Irving STEAM Magnet - 1.22 miles, 6/10

John Marshall Senior High School - 1.22 miles, 8/10

Ivanhoe Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 10/10

Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.96 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

92 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.4 mile

12 Glendale Transportation Center to Burbank Regional Intermodal Transportation Center - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Ventura County Line - 0.3 mile

Antelope Valley Line - 0.3 mile



