3707 Edenhurst Avenue Unit 3707

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this cozy 600-square-foot (above garage) house located on the friendly Atwater Village neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.
This unfurnished house has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and on-street parking.
Its nifty and bright interior features hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, large windows, and built-in shelves. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. Its tidy bathroom has a flush toilet, sink wash, and shower. The bedroom is a comfy space to sleep in. There is a storage area underneath the stairs aside from a walk-in closet with racks.
There is installed A/C and gas heating for climate control.
No pets allowed.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord's responsible utility: water.
Walk Score: 81
3707 Edenhurst Avenue has a Walk Score of 81 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
It is approximately just a nine-minute walk from the Antelope Valley Line and the Ventura County Line at the Glendale Metrolink Station stop.
Nearby parks: Sunnynook River Park, Cerritos Park, and William Mulholland Memorial.
Nearby Schools:
Irving STEAM Magnet - 1.22 miles, 6/10
John Marshall Senior High School - 1.22 miles, 8/10
Ivanhoe Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 10/10
Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.96 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
92 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.4 mile
12 Glendale Transportation Center to Burbank Regional Intermodal Transportation Center - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Ventura County Line - 0.3 mile
Antelope Valley Line - 0.3 mile
(RLNE5040948)