3696 Fredonia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Exquisite gated Hollywood Hills single story built in 2018!Truly spectacular 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, Cape Cod style home has a modern interior and open floor plan accented with distinctive high ceilings in the living room, beautiful marble fireplace, exquisite dining area and custom kitchen with quartz counter top, white Shaker cabinets, Italian porcelain back splash and stainless steal high-end appliances, including a top of the line FRIDGE!

Charming front yard with professional landscaping and sitting area to enjoy the outdoors. Gigantic subterranean private 1300 sq ft. of garage with direct entry from the house with plenty of cabinets to store and storage space to use. Other feature include modern bathrooms with custom tiles, inside laundry with WASHER and DRYER included, gray composite water proofing flooring throughout the house ,walk in closet in master and custom closets in all bedrooms. Beautiful lighting inside and out. guest closet, nice driveway to get to the attached garages, recess lighting and much more. Centrally located . Close to Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Beverly Hills ,minutes to Sunset and Downtown LA . Do not miss this one of a kind high end lease in a prime location !Property is a part of a 3 unit gated resort like private community!RARE TO FIND!