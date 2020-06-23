All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3696 Fredonia Drive

3696 N Fredonia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3696 N Fredonia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite gated Hollywood Hills single story built in 2018!Truly spectacular 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, Cape Cod style home has a modern interior and open floor plan accented with distinctive high ceilings in the living room, beautiful marble fireplace, exquisite dining area and custom kitchen with quartz counter top, white Shaker cabinets, Italian porcelain back splash and stainless steal high-end appliances, including a top of the line FRIDGE!
Charming front yard with professional landscaping and sitting area to enjoy the outdoors. Gigantic subterranean private 1300 sq ft. of garage with direct entry from the house with plenty of cabinets to store and storage space to use. Other feature include modern bathrooms with custom tiles, inside laundry with WASHER and DRYER included, gray composite water proofing flooring throughout the house ,walk in closet in master and custom closets in all bedrooms. Beautiful lighting inside and out. guest closet, nice driveway to get to the attached garages, recess lighting and much more. Centrally located . Close to Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Beverly Hills ,minutes to Sunset and Downtown LA . Do not miss this one of a kind high end lease in a prime location !Property is a part of a 3 unit gated resort like private community!RARE TO FIND!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3696 Fredonia Drive have any available units?
3696 Fredonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3696 Fredonia Drive have?
Some of 3696 Fredonia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3696 Fredonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3696 Fredonia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 Fredonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3696 Fredonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3696 Fredonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3696 Fredonia Drive does offer parking.
Does 3696 Fredonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3696 Fredonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 Fredonia Drive have a pool?
No, 3696 Fredonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3696 Fredonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3696 Fredonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 Fredonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3696 Fredonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
