Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road

3683 Longview Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

3683 Longview Valley Road, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Amazing price for a single-story home with SEPARATE UNIT+ over-sized 2 car garage!! In story book neighborhood on Cul-de-sac. Off of Beverly Glen. Strategically situated south of the choke point of Valley Vista and Beverly Glen, and bypass the highway to the westside stress-free (approx. 5 min to Muholland, 20 min more to Westwood), a few min. to 101, 405 highways. Beautiful 3+2.5 main home w/an attached guest suite. Newly finished hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows, skylights & most rooms have double French doors to deck and yard. Fireplace, kitchen with pantry and French door to bistro patio. The guest suite is the 4th bedroom and has a private entrance from the side of house (and one off of the living room deck), features full kitchen, high ceilings, walk-in closet. 2nd set washer/dryer, marble bath, skylights & its own private patio space. Over-sized 2 car garage, central a/c and heat, gardener, washer/dryer (2 sets), fridge. credit & references - please see attached doc for lease guidelines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road have any available units?
3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road have?
Some of 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
