3683 LONGVIEW VALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Amazing price for a single-story home with SEPARATE UNIT+ over-sized 2 car garage!! In story book neighborhood on Cul-de-sac. Off of Beverly Glen. Strategically situated south of the choke point of Valley Vista and Beverly Glen, and bypass the highway to the westside stress-free (approx. 5 min to Muholland, 20 min more to Westwood), a few min. to 101, 405 highways. Beautiful 3+2.5 main home w/an attached guest suite. Newly finished hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows, skylights & most rooms have double French doors to deck and yard. Fireplace, kitchen with pantry and French door to bistro patio. The guest suite is the 4th bedroom and has a private entrance from the side of house (and one off of the living room deck), features full kitchen, high ceilings, walk-in closet. 2nd set washer/dryer, marble bath, skylights & its own private patio space. Over-sized 2 car garage, central a/c and heat, gardener, washer/dryer (2 sets), fridge. credit & references - please see attached doc for lease guidelines