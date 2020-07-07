Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3676 Stone Canyon Ave Available 01/14/20 Mid Century style home with modern features. South of Ventura in the Hills of Sherman Oaks! - New pictures to come soon. Please note, pictures are from 2016 and some features have changed.



Welcome to this inviting, South-Of-The-Boulevard Mid-Century house, nestled in the hills of Stone Canyon. Some hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, two wood burning fireplaces and wood sliding glass doors leading to a grassy backyard with patio, and central air. Spacious kitchen offers Sub-Zero refrigerator, duel gas oven, gas stove, granite counter-tops, microwave, and dishwasher. Separate laundry room has side by side washer and dryer, and attached two car garage. Minutes away from shops, dining, entertainment, and good schools. Includes gardener and will consider a pet with additional deposit.



Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



(RLNE5410680)