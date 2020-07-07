All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

3676 Stone Canyon Ave

3676 Stone Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3676 Stone Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3676 Stone Canyon Ave Available 01/14/20 Mid Century style home with modern features. South of Ventura in the Hills of Sherman Oaks! - New pictures to come soon. Please note, pictures are from 2016 and some features have changed.

Welcome to this inviting, South-Of-The-Boulevard Mid-Century house, nestled in the hills of Stone Canyon. Some hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, two wood burning fireplaces and wood sliding glass doors leading to a grassy backyard with patio, and central air. Spacious kitchen offers Sub-Zero refrigerator, duel gas oven, gas stove, granite counter-tops, microwave, and dishwasher. Separate laundry room has side by side washer and dryer, and attached two car garage. Minutes away from shops, dining, entertainment, and good schools. Includes gardener and will consider a pet with additional deposit.

******************************************************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE5410680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave have any available units?
3676 Stone Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave have?
Some of 3676 Stone Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3676 Stone Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Stone Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Stone Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3676 Stone Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3676 Stone Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3676 Stone Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave have a pool?
No, 3676 Stone Canyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3676 Stone Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Stone Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3676 Stone Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.

