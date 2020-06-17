3672 Fredonia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisite gated Hollywood Hills renovated single-story Spanish style upper unit of two! Partially furnished with beautiful pieces(OPTIONAL). Feels like a house with its own gated entry. Truly spectacular 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.High ceilings in the living room, beautiful decorative fireplace, exquisite dining room, and remodeled kitchen! Charming front yard and amazing spacious patio/outdoor balcony with views of nice size landscaped back yard and universal Studios night light! Nice size storage space to use. Other feature includes a big back yard, all rooms but masters furnished nicely (optional). outdoor laundry room, beautiful furniture, amazing custom-built cabinets in both closets, guest closet.,hardwood floors throughout, French fauet paint & one car garage. Centrally located . Close to Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Beverly Hills, minutes to Sunset and Downtown LA.Do not miss this home which is filled with character