All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3672 Fredonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3672 Fredonia Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

3672 Fredonia Drive

3672 Fredonia Drive · (818) 633-0998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3672 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exquisite gated Hollywood Hills renovated single-story Spanish style upper unit of two! Partially furnished with beautiful pieces(OPTIONAL). Feels like a house with its own gated entry. Truly spectacular 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.High ceilings in the living room, beautiful decorative fireplace, exquisite dining room, and remodeled kitchen! Charming front yard and amazing spacious patio/outdoor balcony with views of nice size landscaped back yard and universal Studios night light! Nice size storage space to use. Other feature includes a big back yard, all rooms but masters furnished nicely (optional). outdoor laundry room, beautiful furniture, amazing custom-built cabinets in both closets, guest closet.,hardwood floors throughout, French fauet paint & one car garage. Centrally located . Close to Hollywood Bowl, Universal Studios, Beverly Hills, minutes to Sunset and Downtown LA.Do not miss this home which is filled with character

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 Fredonia Drive have any available units?
3672 Fredonia Drive has a unit available for $3,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3672 Fredonia Drive have?
Some of 3672 Fredonia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3672 Fredonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3672 Fredonia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 Fredonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3672 Fredonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3672 Fredonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3672 Fredonia Drive does offer parking.
Does 3672 Fredonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3672 Fredonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 Fredonia Drive have a pool?
No, 3672 Fredonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3672 Fredonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3672 Fredonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3672 Fredonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3672 Fredonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3672 Fredonia Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity