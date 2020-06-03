Rent Calculator
3669 Empire Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM
3669 Empire Drive
3669 Empire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3669 Empire Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN PRIME LOCATION --UPSTAIRS
PALMS AREA.
QUIET LOCATION
NO PETS
OWNER PAYS WATER & TRASH
ON SITE COIN LAUNDRY
OWNER/broker TO RUN & APPROVE CREDIT--$20 EACH ADULT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3669 Empire Drive have any available units?
3669 Empire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3669 Empire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Empire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Empire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3669 Empire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3669 Empire Drive offer parking?
No, 3669 Empire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3669 Empire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3669 Empire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Empire Drive have a pool?
No, 3669 Empire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Empire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3669 Empire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Empire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 Empire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3669 Empire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3669 Empire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
