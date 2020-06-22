3658 VALLEYBRINK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Centrally located duplex for lease in Atwater Village. The property is walkable to all the shops and restaurants on Glendale Blvd. and just a block away from an LA river bike path entrance near the love lock bridge - providing easy access to Griffith Park - as well as the recreation area and park off Riverside Blvd. The main house consists of four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Two bedrooms, one bathroom and a bonus area are located on the second floor. The two additional bedrooms and two bathrooms are on the bottom floor. There is an attached laundry room with washer & dryer, a long driveway for off street parking, and large backyard with a planter box perfect for growing herbs and vegetables. There is also a separate detached one bedroom, one bathroom, back house with full kitchen. Both houses can be rented together for $5,200 or separate for a lower price upon negotiation.