Los Angeles, CA
3658 VALLEYBRINK Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3658 VALLEYBRINK Road

3658 W Valleybrink Road · No Longer Available
Location

3658 W Valleybrink Road, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Centrally located duplex for lease in Atwater Village. The property is walkable to all the shops and restaurants on Glendale Blvd. and just a block away from an LA river bike path entrance near the love lock bridge - providing easy access to Griffith Park - as well as the recreation area and park off Riverside Blvd. The main house consists of four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Two bedrooms, one bathroom and a bonus area are located on the second floor. The two additional bedrooms and two bathrooms are on the bottom floor. There is an attached laundry room with washer & dryer, a long driveway for off street parking, and large backyard with a planter box perfect for growing herbs and vegetables. There is also a separate detached one bedroom, one bathroom, back house with full kitchen. Both houses can be rented together for $5,200 or separate for a lower price upon negotiation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road have any available units?
3658 VALLEYBRINK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road have?
Some of 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3658 VALLEYBRINK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road offer parking?
No, 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road does not offer parking.
Does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road have a pool?
No, 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road does not have a pool.
Does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road have accessible units?
No, 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 VALLEYBRINK Road has units with dishwashers.
