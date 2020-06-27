3650 Watseka Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome to PACU where reinvented, stylish apartment living awaits you in the desirable Palms district of West Los Angeles.



PACU is surrounded by some of the regions’ largest employers and employment hubs. Your home is within an easy five to fifteen minute drive to 20th Century Fox Studios, Sony Pictures, Culver Studios, Google, Snapchat, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center and Los Angeles International Airport; and Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, West Hollywood, and Westwood. Within a quick direct ride on the Expo Line you can arrive to the USC campus, downtown Los Angeles, and LA Live; and riding westbound to downtown Santa Monica, Santa Monica Pier, and the beach. Neighborhood amenities include the Culver City Arts District with an abundance of restaurants, shops and galleries



PACU’s community of seventeen renovated studios and one and two bedroom apartments are beautifully sleek and sophisticated. Each is equipped with new appliances, granite countertops, recessed light fixtures, contemporary cabinetry, and designer tile or wood texture floors. You will enjoy the abundance of natural light that many of these charming apartment homes generously offer. Select units include dishwashers, washer/dryers, private patios, and balconies. Be a part of a fun and unique living environment, where not every apartment looks identical to your neighbor