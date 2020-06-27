All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3650 Watseka Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3650 Watseka Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

3650 Watseka Ave

3650 Watseka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3650 Watseka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to PACU where reinvented, stylish apartment living awaits you in the desirable Palms district of West Los Angeles.

PACU is surrounded by some of the regions’ largest employers and employment hubs. Your home is within an easy five to fifteen minute drive to 20th Century Fox Studios, Sony Pictures, Culver Studios, Google, Snapchat, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center and Los Angeles International Airport; and Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, West Hollywood, and Westwood. Within a quick direct ride on the Expo Line you can arrive to the USC campus, downtown Los Angeles, and LA Live; and riding westbound to downtown Santa Monica, Santa Monica Pier, and the beach. Neighborhood amenities include the Culver City Arts District with an abundance of restaurants, shops and galleries

PACU’s community of seventeen renovated studios and one and two bedroom apartments are beautifully sleek and sophisticated. Each is equipped with new appliances, granite countertops, recessed light fixtures, contemporary cabinetry, and designer tile or wood texture floors. You will enjoy the abundance of natural light that many of these charming apartment homes generously offer. Select units include dishwashers, washer/dryers, private patios, and balconies. Be a part of a fun and unique living environment, where not every apartment looks identical to your neighbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Watseka Ave have any available units?
3650 Watseka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Watseka Ave have?
Some of 3650 Watseka Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Watseka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Watseka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Watseka Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Watseka Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3650 Watseka Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Watseka Ave offers parking.
Does 3650 Watseka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Watseka Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Watseka Ave have a pool?
No, 3650 Watseka Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Watseka Ave have accessible units?
No, 3650 Watseka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Watseka Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Watseka Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College