Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

3649 GLENDON Avenue

3649 Glendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Live near entertainment, great restaurants, parks and transportation, just minutes from downtown Culver City, the Culver Center, Expo line, Veteran's Park, hiking trails and so much more. This location is central to the beach, Westwood, Century City, Culver City and downtown Los Angeles. Palms is a fast growing, fun place to live. This one bedroom unit offers an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, wood floors in the living and dining area, updated bathroom, a spacious bedroom with large windows for those that love natural light, and a private patio. A gated parking spot is included with the rent. The building has a community laundry room. You will love the neighborhood and the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 GLENDON Avenue have any available units?
3649 GLENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 GLENDON Avenue have?
Some of 3649 GLENDON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 GLENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3649 GLENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 GLENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3649 GLENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3649 GLENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3649 GLENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3649 GLENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 GLENDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 GLENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3649 GLENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3649 GLENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3649 GLENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 GLENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 GLENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

