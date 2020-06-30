All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3643 Monon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3643 Monon St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

3643 Monon St

3643 Monon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3643 Monon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3643 Monon Street - Property Id: 213699

1 of only 3 units on the property. Very quiet and quaint with lots of outdoor area to relax and enjoy the birds and sunshine. A one of a kind property!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213699
Property Id 213699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Monon St have any available units?
3643 Monon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Monon St have?
Some of 3643 Monon St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Monon St currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Monon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Monon St pet-friendly?
No, 3643 Monon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3643 Monon St offer parking?
No, 3643 Monon St does not offer parking.
Does 3643 Monon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Monon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Monon St have a pool?
No, 3643 Monon St does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Monon St have accessible units?
No, 3643 Monon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Monon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 Monon St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College