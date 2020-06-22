3634 CARNATION Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Villa nestled in the hills of Silver Lake with show-stopping views from Downtown to Century City & beyond. This custom built estate was thoughtfully designed to utilize the site to its full potential. An elevator from the 2-car garage whisks you up to a meandering path through grape vines & a manicured lawn. A formal entry sets the stage for this grand home. The main level features a formal living room, library & formal dining room, all with french doors leading to a generous front patio - perfect for dining al fresco. A palatial kitchen features two islands, a walk-in pantry, high-end appliances & is open to the family room with dining area, built-in bar, fireplace & numerous french doors leading out to the rear patio. Upstairs you will find a perfect Master Suite with walk-in closet, fireplace, adjacent office, balcony & luxurious bathroom. Two additional beds, a bath, craft/laundry room, loft & wine cellar complete this incredible home! Silver Lake at its best!