Los Angeles, CA
3634 CARNATION Avenue
3634 CARNATION Avenue

3634 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3634 Carnation Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Villa nestled in the hills of Silver Lake with show-stopping views from Downtown to Century City & beyond. This custom built estate was thoughtfully designed to utilize the site to its full potential. An elevator from the 2-car garage whisks you up to a meandering path through grape vines & a manicured lawn. A formal entry sets the stage for this grand home. The main level features a formal living room, library & formal dining room, all with french doors leading to a generous front patio - perfect for dining al fresco. A palatial kitchen features two islands, a walk-in pantry, high-end appliances & is open to the family room with dining area, built-in bar, fireplace & numerous french doors leading out to the rear patio. Upstairs you will find a perfect Master Suite with walk-in closet, fireplace, adjacent office, balcony & luxurious bathroom. Two additional beds, a bath, craft/laundry room, loft & wine cellar complete this incredible home! Silver Lake at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 CARNATION Avenue have any available units?
3634 CARNATION Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 CARNATION Avenue have?
Some of 3634 CARNATION Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 CARNATION Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3634 CARNATION Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 CARNATION Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3634 CARNATION Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3634 CARNATION Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3634 CARNATION Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3634 CARNATION Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 CARNATION Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 CARNATION Avenue have a pool?
No, 3634 CARNATION Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3634 CARNATION Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3634 CARNATION Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 CARNATION Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 CARNATION Avenue has units with dishwashers.
