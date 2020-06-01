All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3630 SENECA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3630 SENECA Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM

3630 SENECA Avenue

3630 Seneca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3630 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Very spacious 3 bed/3 bath mid-century home in central Atwater Village available for lease! Enter through the drought tolerant front yard behind privacy hedges onto a wide and welcoming front porch. Inside, find a gracious living/dining area with original wood paneling and built-in hutch + shelving. A central hall with linen closet leads to a bright bedroom and a full bath with fabulous retro pink tiles + fixtures. The cozy kitchen features original wood cabinetry including a pantry cabinet + curved island, and has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Proceed into a generous family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and adjacent laundry. Completing the first floor is the second bedroom + bath. Upstairs, find a huge light filled master suite with vaulted wood ceiling loft/office space, an en suite bath, and a sunny balcony. This is the front home in a duplex located north of Glendale Blvd, just around the corner from all the best eateries and boutiques in Atwater Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 SENECA Avenue have any available units?
3630 SENECA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 SENECA Avenue have?
Some of 3630 SENECA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 SENECA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3630 SENECA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 SENECA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3630 SENECA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3630 SENECA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3630 SENECA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3630 SENECA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 SENECA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 SENECA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3630 SENECA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3630 SENECA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3630 SENECA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 SENECA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 SENECA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College