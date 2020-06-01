3630 SENECA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very spacious 3 bed/3 bath mid-century home in central Atwater Village available for lease! Enter through the drought tolerant front yard behind privacy hedges onto a wide and welcoming front porch. Inside, find a gracious living/dining area with original wood paneling and built-in hutch + shelving. A central hall with linen closet leads to a bright bedroom and a full bath with fabulous retro pink tiles + fixtures. The cozy kitchen features original wood cabinetry including a pantry cabinet + curved island, and has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Proceed into a generous family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and adjacent laundry. Completing the first floor is the second bedroom + bath. Upstairs, find a huge light filled master suite with vaulted wood ceiling loft/office space, an en suite bath, and a sunny balcony. This is the front home in a duplex located north of Glendale Blvd, just around the corner from all the best eateries and boutiques in Atwater Village!