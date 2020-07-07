All apartments in Los Angeles
3626 Clarington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3626 Clarington Ave

3626 S Clarington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3626 S Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Charming 2 story Cape Cod style bulding in the heart of Palms. "just blocks to new "expo line. Ride to the beach or downtown NO Traffic. Walking distance to restaurants and Arclight theater. Pet friendly.
Open House: Saturday, February 2, 2019 10:30:00 to 17:30:00.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Gated access/park, On site laundry room, Lower.
Utilities: Water, Trash, gas , electric.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1.
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/1731/

IT490201 - IT49CW1731

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

