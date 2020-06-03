All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:48 PM

3624 GLENRIDGE Drive

3624 Glenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Glenridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Short term price , fully furnished. Long-term and short-term rentals! Ready for move-in! Entertain and relax at this newly updated contemporary 5 bedroom, gated and private home located on a quiet private street south of Ventura Blvd! Fully furnished, this home features many upgrades such as stainless steel built-in Viking appliances and wine cooler, solar panels, wood flooring and limestone throughout, steam shower in master bath, The home features a great outdoor space with quiet garden area, sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, fire pit and city views that capture your eyes. Two car covered car port (w/ two electric car charging outlets) is in addition to the parking that can accommodate 6 more cars outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive have any available units?
3624 GLENRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3624 GLENRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 GLENRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

