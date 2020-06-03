3624 GLENRIDGE Drive

Amenities
Short term price , fully furnished. Long-term and short-term rentals! Ready for move-in! Entertain and relax at this newly updated contemporary 5 bedroom, gated and private home located on a quiet private street south of Ventura Blvd! Fully furnished, this home features many upgrades such as stainless steel built-in Viking appliances and wine cooler, solar panels, wood flooring and limestone throughout, steam shower in master bath, The home features a great outdoor space with quiet garden area, sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, fire pit and city views that capture your eyes. Two car covered car port (w/ two electric car charging outlets) is in addition to the parking that can accommodate 6 more cars outside.