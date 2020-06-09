3621 Sunswept Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Stunning view home located in the Hills of Studio City. The light and bright home sits up from the street and is surrounded by mature trees. Inside, 3 beds and 3 baths round out this home of over 2,000 square feet. The home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, wood accented walls, and so much more. Floor to ceiling windows and French doors bring the outside in and afford views throughout the house. The spacious kitchen opens to the dining area and has direct access to the backyard with sparkling pool and spa, and spacious deck, making this a perfect home for entertaining and enjoying the Southern California lifestyle.