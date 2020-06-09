All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

3621 Sunswept Drive

3621 Sunswept Drive · (818) 355-2461
Location

3621 Sunswept Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Stunning view home located in the Hills of Studio City. The light and bright home sits up from the street and is surrounded by mature trees. Inside, 3 beds and 3 baths round out this home of over 2,000 square feet. The home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, wood accented walls, and so much more. Floor to ceiling windows and French doors bring the outside in and afford views throughout the house. The spacious kitchen opens to the dining area and has direct access to the backyard with sparkling pool and spa, and spacious deck, making this a perfect home for entertaining and enjoying the Southern California lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Sunswept Drive have any available units?
3621 Sunswept Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Sunswept Drive have?
Some of 3621 Sunswept Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Sunswept Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Sunswept Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Sunswept Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Sunswept Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3621 Sunswept Drive offer parking?
No, 3621 Sunswept Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Sunswept Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Sunswept Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Sunswept Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Sunswept Drive has a pool.
Does 3621 Sunswept Drive have accessible units?
No, 3621 Sunswept Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Sunswept Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Sunswept Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
