All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3619 Marmion Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3619 Marmion Way
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

3619 Marmion Way

3619 Marmion Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3619 Marmion Way, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Location, location, location!! Welcome to this tastefully remodeled, modern duplex located in the epicenter of Northeast Los Angeles. Where you can be a tourist in your own city!! Not a single detail has been overlooked in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 in-suite bathroom home. Features include hardwood flooring all throughout, dual pane windows, recessed and dimmed lighting, brand new kitchen with quartz countertop, beautiful backsplash, soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and solar powered central AC & heater. Additional features include outdoor lounge/bbq area and a beautiful garden. Walking distance to the Heritage Square Metro Station, close to the 110 Freeway, close proximity to DTLA, Art's District, China Town, Highland Park, and Pasadena!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Marmion Way have any available units?
3619 Marmion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Marmion Way have?
Some of 3619 Marmion Way's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Marmion Way currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Marmion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Marmion Way pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Marmion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3619 Marmion Way offer parking?
No, 3619 Marmion Way does not offer parking.
Does 3619 Marmion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Marmion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Marmion Way have a pool?
No, 3619 Marmion Way does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Marmion Way have accessible units?
No, 3619 Marmion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Marmion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Marmion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College