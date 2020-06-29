3619 Marmion Way

Amenities

Location, location, location!! Welcome to this tastefully remodeled, modern duplex located in the epicenter of Northeast Los Angeles. Where you can be a tourist in your own city!! Not a single detail has been overlooked in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 in-suite bathroom home. Features include hardwood flooring all throughout, dual pane windows, recessed and dimmed lighting, brand new kitchen with quartz countertop, beautiful backsplash, soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and solar powered central AC & heater. Additional features include outdoor lounge/bbq area and a beautiful garden. Walking distance to the Heritage Square Metro Station, close to the 110 Freeway, close proximity to DTLA, Art's District, China Town, Highland Park, and Pasadena!