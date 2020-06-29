3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Impeccably remodeled Tudor Castle perfectly located on the coveted Mar Vista Hill! Enter through a gated driveway to find this 3bd/3ba 3,000+ sf home set backon an 8,000+ sf lot. Enter through the expansive entry to find open living & dining room complete with high ceilings, fireplaces & exposed wood beam detail. Skylights & LED lighting for efficient illumination. The intricacy continues into the formal dining room & kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, Bertazoni range, wine storage & tastefully re-done cabinetry. French doors lead out to a cozy patio to create an unmatched indoor/outdoor entertaining space containing built-in BBQ! Continue upstairs to find a master suite w/ bay windows, stone fireplace & walk-in closet. En-suite bathroom features claw foot soaking tub, polished Nickel finishes & Kesir marble flooring. Home is wired for TV & data & family room includes 55" Sony 4K TV w/ surround sound. New LG Laundry. 2-car garage off alley. This home is available 10/15/19.