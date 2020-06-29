All apartments in Los Angeles
3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard

3617 Grand View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Grand View Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Impeccably remodeled Tudor Castle perfectly located on the coveted Mar Vista Hill! Enter through a gated driveway to find this 3bd/3ba 3,000+ sf home set backon an 8,000+ sf lot. Enter through the expansive entry to find open living & dining room complete with high ceilings, fireplaces & exposed wood beam detail. Skylights & LED lighting for efficient illumination. The intricacy continues into the formal dining room & kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, Bertazoni range, wine storage & tastefully re-done cabinetry. French doors lead out to a cozy patio to create an unmatched indoor/outdoor entertaining space containing built-in BBQ! Continue upstairs to find a master suite w/ bay windows, stone fireplace & walk-in closet. En-suite bathroom features claw foot soaking tub, polished Nickel finishes & Kesir marble flooring. Home is wired for TV & data & family room includes 55" Sony 4K TV w/ surround sound. New LG Laundry. 2-car garage off alley. This home is available 10/15/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard have any available units?
3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard have?
Some of 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 GRAND VIEW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
