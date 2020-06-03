3600 BARHAM

Amenities
Avalon at Toluca Hills newly renovated apartments feature kitchens with quartz countertops, hard surface flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Live your life effortlessly with amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness centers, sparkling swimming pools and spas, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. This apartment community is located in Toluca Hills, with convenient access to the 101, 134 and 5 freeways where you'll find shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Can be rented per day $179 / per month $5,370