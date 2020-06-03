All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 BARHAM

3600 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Avalon at Toluca Hills newly renovated apartments feature kitchens with quartz countertops, hard surface flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Live your life effortlessly with amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness centers, sparkling swimming pools and spas, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. This apartment community is located in Toluca Hills, with convenient access to the 101, 134 and 5 freeways where you'll find shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Can be rented per day $179 / per month $5,370

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 BARHAM have any available units?
3600 BARHAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 BARHAM have?
Some of 3600 BARHAM's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 BARHAM currently offering any rent specials?
3600 BARHAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 BARHAM pet-friendly?
No, 3600 BARHAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3600 BARHAM offer parking?
No, 3600 BARHAM does not offer parking.
Does 3600 BARHAM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 BARHAM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 BARHAM have a pool?
Yes, 3600 BARHAM has a pool.
Does 3600 BARHAM have accessible units?
No, 3600 BARHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 BARHAM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 BARHAM has units with dishwashers.
