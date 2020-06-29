All apartments in Los Angeles
36 Park Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

36 Park Avenue

36 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

36 Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Perfect Live/Work Venice Beach House With Separate Work Space! - A converted duplex, this amazing single family residence offers work from home professionals everything they need. Upper level has in law/au-pair unit with a kitchen, bathroom and separate entrance. Business owners, writers, creative types, artists and all those needing a safe and separate work space for assistants, employees, etc. will find this to be an amazing solution to the problems stemming from the stay-at-home directive. One block from the beach, this remarkable 2 story fully restored Victorian / Craftsman House is truly a special opportunity to live the California beach life! 2274 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. A B&B Italia Charles sectional sofa and a wood burning fireplace grace the living/dining room, along with an antique marble dinner table, beautiful original wainscoting and vintage light fixtures. After a day at the beach, sit back and enjoy the sunset or dine al fresco in the front garden or on the huge covered front porch, complete with a beautiful Moroccan encaustic cement tile floor. The wide breezeway from the living room to the kitchen also features an encaustic cement tile floor. The floors throughout the rest of the house are vintage quarter sawn oak and old growth Douglas fir from the early 20th century and original to the house, built in 1907. Remodeled, open kitchen with eating area, lots of light and fully restored vintage O'Keefe & Merritt gas stove. Large, light filled master bedroom suite with sitting area and bay window looking at the tree lined walk street. The 2nd upstairs bedroom can also be used as a family room or in-law suite with sofa, flat screen TV, a full bathroom and a secondary kitchen. This Craftsman transitional style features an 'open plan' design, allowing for flow, light and fresh air throughout. Included in the rent are 3 off street parking spaces, a private, secluded back yard with hot tub and a quiet front garden. The house is located on one of the most celebrated, secluded walk streets of Venice, nestled among some of the oldest and most beautiful examples of late Victorian and early Craftsman architecture in all of Southern California. This classic California beach house is quiet and secluded yet steps away from the lively Venice Beach Boardwalk, two blocks from the world class restaurants and shopping of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and a 5 minute drive to the world famous Marina Del Rey.
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

(RLNE5580917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Park Avenue have any available units?
36 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Park Avenue have?
Some of 36 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 36 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 36 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 36 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 36 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
