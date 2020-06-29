36 Park Avenue

Amenities

Perfect Live/Work Venice Beach House With Separate Work Space! - A converted duplex, this amazing single family residence offers work from home professionals everything they need. Upper level has in law/au-pair unit with a kitchen, bathroom and separate entrance. Business owners, writers, creative types, artists and all those needing a safe and separate work space for assistants, employees, etc. will find this to be an amazing solution to the problems stemming from the stay-at-home directive. One block from the beach, this remarkable 2 story fully restored Victorian / Craftsman House is truly a special opportunity to live the California beach life! 2274 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. A B&B Italia Charles sectional sofa and a wood burning fireplace grace the living/dining room, along with an antique marble dinner table, beautiful original wainscoting and vintage light fixtures. After a day at the beach, sit back and enjoy the sunset or dine al fresco in the front garden or on the huge covered front porch, complete with a beautiful Moroccan encaustic cement tile floor. The wide breezeway from the living room to the kitchen also features an encaustic cement tile floor. The floors throughout the rest of the house are vintage quarter sawn oak and old growth Douglas fir from the early 20th century and original to the house, built in 1907. Remodeled, open kitchen with eating area, lots of light and fully restored vintage O'Keefe & Merritt gas stove. Large, light filled master bedroom suite with sitting area and bay window looking at the tree lined walk street. The 2nd upstairs bedroom can also be used as a family room or in-law suite with sofa, flat screen TV, a full bathroom and a secondary kitchen. This Craftsman transitional style features an 'open plan' design, allowing for flow, light and fresh air throughout. Included in the rent are 3 off street parking spaces, a private, secluded back yard with hot tub and a quiet front garden. The house is located on one of the most celebrated, secluded walk streets of Venice, nestled among some of the oldest and most beautiful examples of late Victorian and early Craftsman architecture in all of Southern California. This classic California beach house is quiet and secluded yet steps away from the lively Venice Beach Boardwalk, two blocks from the world class restaurants and shopping of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and a 5 minute drive to the world famous Marina Del Rey.

AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.



