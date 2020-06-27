All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3577 Kinney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3577 Kinney Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

3577 Kinney Street

3577 Kinney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3577 Kinney Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the beautiful hills of North East LA. This newly build home has a great open floor plan connecting the living room ,kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining with incredible views from every room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom shaker cabinetry with plenty of storage space. There's bamboo flooring throughout. The master bedroom features high ceiling, walk-in closet, private balcony, and a master bath that includes a double sink , a jacuzzi/ soaking tub. The location offer breathtaking views of Glendale, Eagle Rock, and the Griffith Observatory. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3577 Kinney Street have any available units?
3577 Kinney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3577 Kinney Street have?
Some of 3577 Kinney Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3577 Kinney Street currently offering any rent specials?
3577 Kinney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3577 Kinney Street pet-friendly?
No, 3577 Kinney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3577 Kinney Street offer parking?
No, 3577 Kinney Street does not offer parking.
Does 3577 Kinney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3577 Kinney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3577 Kinney Street have a pool?
No, 3577 Kinney Street does not have a pool.
Does 3577 Kinney Street have accessible units?
No, 3577 Kinney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3577 Kinney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3577 Kinney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College