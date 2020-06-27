3577 Kinney Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the beautiful hills of North East LA. This newly build home has a great open floor plan connecting the living room ,kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining with incredible views from every room. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom shaker cabinetry with plenty of storage space. There's bamboo flooring throughout. The master bedroom features high ceiling, walk-in closet, private balcony, and a master bath that includes a double sink , a jacuzzi/ soaking tub. The location offer breathtaking views of Glendale, Eagle Rock, and the Griffith Observatory. Don't miss it!