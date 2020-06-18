All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:21 AM

357 N Hayworth Avenue #301

357 North Hayworth Avenue · (310) 461-8632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Modern upscale condo unit located in one of LA's premier neighborhoods. Built in 2008, The Citron is an intimate complex of just 16 all- corner unit condominiums. Unit 301 is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom floorplan dressed in the finest features for comfortable living and privacy. Enter the pavilion Foyer, which leads to the open floorplan with high ceilings and natural lighting. Over 1600 sqft of living, there's hardwood floors, recessed lights, custom crown molding, ample storage, and in-unit laundry. The galley kitchen has granite counters, maple cabinetry, and complete with all Viking appliances. The living area has a private balcony and oversized windows offering views of the Hollywood sign, treetop-hills, and the city. The master suite is located away from the two additional rooms and includes a walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub, and shower. Two additional rooms are nicely sized and have finished closets. Controlled access gated complex with subterranean parking and 2-car tandem parking plus guest parking. A short distance away from The Grove, Farmers Market, CBS Studios, Fairfax District and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 have any available units?
357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 have?
Some of 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 currently offering any rent specials?
357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 pet-friendly?
No, 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 offer parking?
Yes, 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 does offer parking.
Does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 have a pool?
No, 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 does not have a pool.
Does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 have accessible units?
No, 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 N Hayworth Avenue #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
