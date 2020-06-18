357 N Hayworth Avenue #301

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets guest parking

Modern upscale condo unit located in one of LA's premier neighborhoods. Built in 2008, The Citron is an intimate complex of just 16 all- corner unit condominiums. Unit 301 is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom floorplan dressed in the finest features for comfortable living and privacy. Enter the pavilion Foyer, which leads to the open floorplan with high ceilings and natural lighting. Over 1600 sqft of living, there's hardwood floors, recessed lights, custom crown molding, ample storage, and in-unit laundry. The galley kitchen has granite counters, maple cabinetry, and complete with all Viking appliances. The living area has a private balcony and oversized windows offering views of the Hollywood sign, treetop-hills, and the city. The master suite is located away from the two additional rooms and includes a walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub, and shower. Two additional rooms are nicely sized and have finished closets. Controlled access gated complex with subterranean parking and 2-car tandem parking plus guest parking. A short distance away from The Grove, Farmers Market, CBS Studios, Fairfax District and dining.