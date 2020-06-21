All apartments in Los Angeles
3569 Vinton Ave
3569 Vinton Ave

3569 Vinton Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

3569 Vinton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1 beds and 1 baths + Loft included in this unit.
Top floor 1B+LOFT! balcony, fireplace, laminates in a Cape Cod style building with lushly landscaped courtyard in the heart of Palms. Close to Culver City with Easy access to the new Metro Expo line . Pet friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet.
.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated access/park, On site laundry room, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, stove.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2022/

IT490619 - IT49CW2022

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3569 Vinton Ave have any available units?
3569 Vinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3569 Vinton Ave have?
Some of 3569 Vinton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3569 Vinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3569 Vinton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3569 Vinton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3569 Vinton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3569 Vinton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have a pool?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3569 Vinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3569 Vinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3569 Vinton Ave has units with dishwashers.
