3569 Vinton Ave

Amenities
1 beds and 1 baths + Loft included in this unit.
Top floor 1B+LOFT! balcony, fireplace, laminates in a Cape Cod style building with lushly landscaped courtyard in the heart of Palms. Close to Culver City with Easy access to the new Metro Expo line . Pet friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet.
.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated access/park, On site laundry room, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, stove.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2022/
IT490619 - IT49CW2022