Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming Mt. Washington home with a fabulous view! Freshly updated throughout with new paint, hardwood flooring, new appliances & more. Move right in and enjoy your own private hillside cottage with a lovely spacious backyard. 3 Bedroom + 2 bathrooms and good closet space. Sparkling redone kitchen with stainless appliances & refrigerator. Laundry room with brand new full size W&D. Central heat & AC. Wonderful natural light. Desirable Mt. Washington school.