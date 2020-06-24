Amenities
3561 Rosewood Ave. Available 02/23/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House in Mar Vista - This spacious, newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house with an additional family room/den that is located in the Mar Vista area close to shopping, schools, entertainment, and dining within close proximity to Culver City. This gorgeous, spacious house features wood-style laminate flooring, fireplace, central A/C, central heat, kitchen equipped with stainless steel fridge, microwave, stove, and tiled flooring in the kitchen and bath with a washer and dryer in the kitchen area. This house also comes with a 2-car detached garage.
Community amenities include a nicely landscaped yard with a deck and BBQ area.
Rental Rate: $5,295 (Tenants pay all utilities and for a Gardner)
May consider small dogs with a pet interview and deposit.
No Smoking.
LOCATION:
Close to Culver City Area and Shopping Center.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Beethoven Street Elementary School (K-5) 0.3 miles
Mark Twain Middle School (6-8) 0.5 miles
Venice High School (9-12) 0.8 miles
Should you have any questions or wish to view this home by appointment only, please contact:
Tami Taminich
310-867-3131 (Texts OK)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4715175)