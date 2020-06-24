All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3561 Rosewood Ave.

3561 S Rosewood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3561 S Rosewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
3561 Rosewood Ave. Available 02/23/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House in Mar Vista - This spacious, newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house with an additional family room/den that is located in the Mar Vista area close to shopping, schools, entertainment, and dining within close proximity to Culver City. This gorgeous, spacious house features wood-style laminate flooring, fireplace, central A/C, central heat, kitchen equipped with stainless steel fridge, microwave, stove, and tiled flooring in the kitchen and bath with a washer and dryer in the kitchen area. This house also comes with a 2-car detached garage.

Community amenities include a nicely landscaped yard with a deck and BBQ area.

Rental Rate: $5,295 (Tenants pay all utilities and for a Gardner)
May consider small dogs with a pet interview and deposit.
No Smoking.

LOCATION:
Close to Culver City Area and Shopping Center.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Beethoven Street Elementary School (K-5) 0.3 miles
Mark Twain Middle School (6-8) 0.5 miles
Venice High School (9-12) 0.8 miles

Should you have any questions or wish to view this home by appointment only, please contact:
Tami Taminich
310-867-3131 (Texts OK)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4715175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Rosewood Ave. have any available units?
3561 Rosewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3561 Rosewood Ave. have?
Some of 3561 Rosewood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Rosewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Rosewood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Rosewood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 Rosewood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3561 Rosewood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3561 Rosewood Ave. offers parking.
Does 3561 Rosewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3561 Rosewood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Rosewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 3561 Rosewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Rosewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3561 Rosewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Rosewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3561 Rosewood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
