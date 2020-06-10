355 West 78th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal parking ceiling fan media room

Flooring: Tile throughout unit, Washer and dryer hookup, all new ceiling fans and lighting fixtures, all new window treatment, new face bowls and faucets, new medicine cabinet with tri-fold beveled mirror and bath accessories, new garbage disposal, freshly painted inside, new range hood, kitchen cabinets freshly painted, new closet doors, new tiled porch and steps, new doorbell, new outdoor lighting, and off-street parking.



Near freeways (110, 10, & 105), Minutes to DTLA, schools, colleges, universities, bus transit, theaters, shopping, and grocery stores.