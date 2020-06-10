All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

355 West 78th Street

355 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

355 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Flooring: Tile throughout unit, Washer and dryer hookup, all new ceiling fans and lighting fixtures, all new window treatment, new face bowls and faucets, new medicine cabinet with tri-fold beveled mirror and bath accessories, new garbage disposal, freshly painted inside, new range hood, kitchen cabinets freshly painted, new closet doors, new tiled porch and steps, new doorbell, new outdoor lighting, and off-street parking.

Near freeways (110, 10, & 105), Minutes to DTLA, schools, colleges, universities, bus transit, theaters, shopping, and grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 West 78th Street have any available units?
355 West 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 West 78th Street have?
Some of 355 West 78th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 West 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 355 West 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 West 78th Street offers parking.
Does 355 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 West 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 355 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 355 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 West 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

