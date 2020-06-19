3546 Berry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub

Gated private property in the Mulholland corridor.Jetliner views, swimming pool, basketball court, top-of-the-line property. Perfect for single celebrity. Walls of glass allow for an abundance of natural light throughout this open floor plan. A completely open and airy kitchen that looks out to canyon & mountains, that provide a tranquil setting. The master is a mini suite, with incredible city views, and a walk in closet. Master bath features an exposed glass window that lets in lots of natural light, a sunken tub and a separate shower.The second bathroom also takes in natural light and opens to Incredible city lights. This home is perfect for entertaining. Step out to paradise, the brick patio leads you to a heart shaped pool and spa tub, and of course the most incredible sweeping views of the valley.