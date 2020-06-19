All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3546 Berry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3546 Berry Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

3546 Berry Drive

3546 Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3546 Berry Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
Gated private property in the Mulholland corridor.Jetliner views, swimming pool, basketball court, top-of-the-line property. Perfect for single celebrity. Walls of glass allow for an abundance of natural light throughout this open floor plan. A completely open and airy kitchen that looks out to canyon & mountains, that provide a tranquil setting. The master is a mini suite, with incredible city views, and a walk in closet. Master bath features an exposed glass window that lets in lots of natural light, a sunken tub and a separate shower.The second bathroom also takes in natural light and opens to Incredible city lights. This home is perfect for entertaining. Step out to paradise, the brick patio leads you to a heart shaped pool and spa tub, and of course the most incredible sweeping views of the valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 Berry Drive have any available units?
3546 Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3546 Berry Drive have?
Some of 3546 Berry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3546 Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3546 Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3546 Berry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3546 Berry Drive offers parking.
Does 3546 Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3546 Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 Berry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3546 Berry Drive has a pool.
Does 3546 Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3546 Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 Berry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College