3542 S BENTLEY AVE

California outdoor living at its best. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house features a large and romantic covered patio that welcomes you to dine and entertain outside all year around. Built in fireplace, bbq and fridge transform this outdoor space into an extra living area. Lush, green landscaping surrounding the home provides privacy and a relaxed oasis feeling. Enjoy new carpets in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms and a freshly painted exterior. Comfortably park two cars in the attached garage and find extra storage in a charming shed in the backyard. A split dutch front door allows for fresh air and privacy at the same time. A lovely porch in front of the house overlooking the tree lined street invites you to enjoy your morning coffee. Great proximity to shops, restaurants and schools. A rare opportunity to rent a house in this centrally located and trendy Westside Village neighborhood.