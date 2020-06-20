All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3542 S BENTLEY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3542 S BENTLEY AVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:51 PM

3542 S BENTLEY AVE

3542 South Bentley Avenue · (310) 904-8473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3542 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
California outdoor living at its best. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house features a large and romantic covered patio that welcomes you to dine and entertain outside all year around. Built in fireplace, bbq and fridge transform this outdoor space into an extra living area. Lush, green landscaping surrounding the home provides privacy and a relaxed oasis feeling. Enjoy new carpets in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms and a freshly painted exterior. Comfortably park two cars in the attached garage and find extra storage in a charming shed in the backyard. A split dutch front door allows for fresh air and privacy at the same time. A lovely porch in front of the house overlooking the tree lined street invites you to enjoy your morning coffee. Great proximity to shops, restaurants and schools. A rare opportunity to rent a house in this centrally located and trendy Westside Village neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE have any available units?
3542 S BENTLEY AVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE have?
Some of 3542 S BENTLEY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 S BENTLEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3542 S BENTLEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 S BENTLEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3542 S BENTLEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3542 S BENTLEY AVE does offer parking.
Does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 S BENTLEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE have a pool?
No, 3542 S BENTLEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 3542 S BENTLEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 S BENTLEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 S BENTLEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3542 S BENTLEY AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1249 South Bundy
1249 South Bundy Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity