3525 Percy St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new construction! Be the first family to live in this spacious 3 bedrooms plus two full baths apartment located close to schools shops and restaurants on Whittier Blvd. The unit is fully equipped with a new gas stove, new refrigerator and a new set of stackable washer and dryer. Enjoy the central air conditioner for those hot days to come and the central heating unit for the chilly nights. The fashionable kitchen has quaker type cabinets with stone counter tops and trendy subway tile splash backs. Simulated wood, ceramic tile floors and laminate floors throughout, lots of ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Recessed lights throughout the unit makes this spaces bright and cheery. There are two parking spaces (tandem) assigned to the unit.

The property is located close to the 60, 5 and the 710 freeways minutes to DLA and a short distance to LAC + USC Medical centers.