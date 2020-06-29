All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3525 Percy St.
3525 Percy St.

3525 Percy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Percy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction! Be the first family to live in this spacious 3 bedrooms plus two full baths apartment located close to schools shops and restaurants on Whittier Blvd. The unit is fully equipped with a new gas stove, new refrigerator and a new set of stackable washer and dryer. Enjoy the central air conditioner for those hot days to come and the central heating unit for the chilly nights. The fashionable kitchen has quaker type cabinets with stone counter tops and trendy subway tile splash backs. Simulated wood, ceramic tile floors and laminate floors throughout, lots of ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Recessed lights throughout the unit makes this spaces bright and cheery. There are two parking spaces (tandem) assigned to the unit.
The property is located close to the 60, 5 and the 710 freeways minutes to DLA and a short distance to LAC + USC Medical centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Percy St. have any available units?
3525 Percy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Percy St. have?
Some of 3525 Percy St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Percy St. currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Percy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Percy St. pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Percy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3525 Percy St. offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Percy St. offers parking.
Does 3525 Percy St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Percy St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Percy St. have a pool?
No, 3525 Percy St. does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Percy St. have accessible units?
No, 3525 Percy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Percy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Percy St. does not have units with dishwashers.

