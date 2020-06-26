All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue

3525 Mound View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Mound View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Stunning Silver Triangle Pool Home in the coveted Carpenter School District neighborhood! Located at the top of a quiet cul de sac South of the Boulevard in Prime Studio City sits a spacious and private traditional pool home. Up a long private driveway, this home offers almost 2800 SF of living space: spacious master suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, laundry room, oversized 3 car garage, and massive bonus/rec room/guest suite with impressive vaulted & beamed ceilings and its own bathroom. Bright living and dining rooms open to a sunroom with large sliding doors overlooking the pool and canyon. Bordering Fryman Canyon, and moments to the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment the Valley has to offer, as well as easy access to the City and Studios!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue have any available units?
3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue have?
Some of 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue has a pool.
Does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
