3525 MOUND VIEW Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

Stunning Silver Triangle Pool Home in the coveted Carpenter School District neighborhood! Located at the top of a quiet cul de sac South of the Boulevard in Prime Studio City sits a spacious and private traditional pool home. Up a long private driveway, this home offers almost 2800 SF of living space: spacious master suite, plus 2 additional bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, laundry room, oversized 3 car garage, and massive bonus/rec room/guest suite with impressive vaulted & beamed ceilings and its own bathroom. Bright living and dining rooms open to a sunroom with large sliding doors overlooking the pool and canyon. Bordering Fryman Canyon, and moments to the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment the Valley has to offer, as well as easy access to the City and Studios!