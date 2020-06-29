3525 LAURELVALE Drive

Amenities

Nestled up a private driveway is a stunning Mid-Century home w/pool for lease in the Studio City foothills. The open concept floor plan flows w/ease bathed in natural light. Sleek cook's kitchen features Viking S.S. appliances, skylights & breakfast bar. Soaring beamed ceilings & stone decorative fireplace add grand proportion to the bright living room space. Walls of glass bring the outside in & open to a lush, private oasis. Epitomizing modern California living at its finest, an expansive deck surrounds the pool offering a venue for al fresco dining under the stars & limitless outdoor entertaining. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with contemporary finishes. Among the array of amenities is a detached studio perfect for the home office. Ideally set on a cul-de-sac; moments from Fryman hiking trails, award-winning Carpenter elementary school, major studios, boutiques, cafes & world class restaurants along Ventura Blvd. Available February 1st, one year lease minimum.