Los Angeles, CA
3525 LAURELVALE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3525 LAURELVALE Drive

3525 Laurelvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Laurelvale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nestled up a private driveway is a stunning Mid-Century home w/pool for lease in the Studio City foothills. The open concept floor plan flows w/ease bathed in natural light. Sleek cook's kitchen features Viking S.S. appliances, skylights & breakfast bar. Soaring beamed ceilings & stone decorative fireplace add grand proportion to the bright living room space. Walls of glass bring the outside in & open to a lush, private oasis. Epitomizing modern California living at its finest, an expansive deck surrounds the pool offering a venue for al fresco dining under the stars & limitless outdoor entertaining. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with contemporary finishes. Among the array of amenities is a detached studio perfect for the home office. Ideally set on a cul-de-sac; moments from Fryman hiking trails, award-winning Carpenter elementary school, major studios, boutiques, cafes & world class restaurants along Ventura Blvd. Available February 1st, one year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive have any available units?
3525 LAURELVALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive have?
Some of 3525 LAURELVALE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 LAURELVALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3525 LAURELVALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 LAURELVALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3525 LAURELVALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3525 LAURELVALE Drive offers parking.
Does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 LAURELVALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3525 LAURELVALE Drive has a pool.
Does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3525 LAURELVALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 LAURELVALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 LAURELVALE Drive has units with dishwashers.

