3522 West 5th St

This HUGE unit is nearly 1,400 Square Feet which makes it as large as many homes. Honestly, you have to see the unit to truly appreciate it. This is not a standard 2-bedroom, 2 Bath unit, with a large separate office space. Do yourself a favor and at least view the unit before you decide on renting anything else in the area. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large separate office space and entry gaming area. Tons of Closet space, Living Room and completely remodeled kitchen. Updated Kitchen with granite counters, new stove and breakfast bar area. This Unit is Bigger than any of the 3 Bedroom Apartments in the area! Metro is Only a few blocks away. The Historic Chapman Plaza with its great shops and restaurants are just steps away. This unit is absolutely beautiful! The master bedroom has its own bath, original built-in vanity that you simply do not find anymore and two separate walk-in closets. The unit has a separate large office space featuring a gas fireplace with windows through-out. Amazing breezes and natural light flood this unit and will drench you with happiness. Amazing wood floors are found through-out the unit. If you are looking for classic vintage living with the convenience of local shopping, this is your unit! Only 6-unit building, so you wont experience the foot traffic and noise from a million neighbors like many of the larger buildings found in K-town. Building Amenities: on-site laundry facility. LEASE TERMS: 13-month minimum lease. $2,795.00 per month, $2,995.00 security deposit. Parking space available for $145.00 per month.