Los Angeles, CA
3522 West 5th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3522 West 5th St

3522 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3522 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This HUGE unit is nearly 1,400 Square Feet which makes it as large as many homes. Honestly, you have to see the unit to truly appreciate it. This is not a standard 2-bedroom, 2 Bath unit, with a large separate office space. Do yourself a favor and at least view the unit before you decide on renting anything else in the area. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large separate office space and entry gaming area. Tons of Closet space, Living Room and completely remodeled kitchen. Updated Kitchen with granite counters, new stove and breakfast bar area. This Unit is Bigger than any of the 3 Bedroom Apartments in the area! Metro is Only a few blocks away. The Historic Chapman Plaza with its great shops and restaurants are just steps away. This unit is absolutely beautiful! The master bedroom has its own bath, original built-in vanity that you simply do not find anymore and two separate walk-in closets. The unit has a separate large office space featuring a gas fireplace with windows through-out. Amazing breezes and natural light flood this unit and will drench you with happiness. Amazing wood floors are found through-out the unit. If you are looking for classic vintage living with the convenience of local shopping, this is your unit! Only 6-unit building, so you wont experience the foot traffic and noise from a million neighbors like many of the larger buildings found in K-town. Building Amenities: on-site laundry facility. LEASE TERMS: 13-month minimum lease. $2,795.00 per month, $2,995.00 security deposit. Parking space available for $145.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 West 5th St have any available units?
3522 West 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 West 5th St have?
Some of 3522 West 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 West 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
3522 West 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 West 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 3522 West 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3522 West 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 3522 West 5th St offers parking.
Does 3522 West 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 West 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 West 5th St have a pool?
No, 3522 West 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 3522 West 5th St have accessible units?
No, 3522 West 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 West 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 West 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

