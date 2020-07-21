All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

3515 VIA DOLCE

3515 via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3515 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Experience Venice Beach Chic living in this Contemporary Mediterranean style Canal front Home. This warm & inviting property has 4 beds 3.5 Baths, 2-Car Direct entry garage, roof deck w/360-degree views, large canal front patio, hardwood floors & tile throughout, & is fully furnished down to silverware & towels. The cook's kitchen has been recently remodeled & is fully stocked with Chef quality cooking equipment including Stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast area & balcony. The canal front living area is open and inviting with a grand piano, two balconies & a separated formal dining area. Three bedrooms are all on the 3rd level & the spacious Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, fireplace, two balconies, & large master bath with soaking tub, separate shower & dual sinks. The 4th bedroom has its own living area & small kitchenette & is separate from the rest of the house. Available September 1st, 2019 for a 1-2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3515 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3515 VIA DOLCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3515 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3515 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3515 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3515 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3515 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 VIA DOLCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
No, 3515 VIA DOLCE does not have a pool.
Does 3515 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3515 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.
