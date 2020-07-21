3515 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

Experience Venice Beach Chic living in this Contemporary Mediterranean style Canal front Home. This warm & inviting property has 4 beds 3.5 Baths, 2-Car Direct entry garage, roof deck w/360-degree views, large canal front patio, hardwood floors & tile throughout, & is fully furnished down to silverware & towels. The cook's kitchen has been recently remodeled & is fully stocked with Chef quality cooking equipment including Stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast area & balcony. The canal front living area is open and inviting with a grand piano, two balconies & a separated formal dining area. Three bedrooms are all on the 3rd level & the spacious Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, fireplace, two balconies, & large master bath with soaking tub, separate shower & dual sinks. The 4th bedroom has its own living area & small kitchenette & is separate from the rest of the house. Available September 1st, 2019 for a 1-2 year lease.