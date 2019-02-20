All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

3513 Denker Avenue

3513 Denker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Beds and 2 Baths House near USC ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com

Here's the Video Tour : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO2f24fKIJg

This is a rare opportunity to live in a large and beautifully 2 Bdrm + 2 Bath House with 2+ secured off-street parking spaces less than 1 mile from USC's campus.

This house has it all! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, washer and dryer included, huge wooden deck with built-in stainless steel grill, 2 master suites each with attached bathrooms and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, craftsman charm inside and out, spacious patios, and ample storage space!

This has been priced to move!

Tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities.

Rent: $ 2,595
Deposit: $ 2,595
Application Fee: $35
Pet Rent : $ 25 / month per pet
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.
For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE3180574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Denker Avenue have any available units?
3513 Denker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Denker Avenue have?
Some of 3513 Denker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Denker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Denker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Denker Avenue offer parking?
No, 3513 Denker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3513 Denker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 3513 Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3513 Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Denker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
