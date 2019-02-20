3513 Denker Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Beds and 2 Baths House near USC ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com
Here's the Video Tour : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO2f24fKIJg
This is a rare opportunity to live in a large and beautifully 2 Bdrm + 2 Bath House with 2+ secured off-street parking spaces less than 1 mile from USC's campus.
This house has it all! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, washer and dryer included, huge wooden deck with built-in stainless steel grill, 2 master suites each with attached bathrooms and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, craftsman charm inside and out, spacious patios, and ample storage space!
This has been priced to move!
Tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities.
Rent: $ 2,595
Deposit: $ 2,595
Application Fee: $35
Pet Rent : $ 25 / month per pet
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.
For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE3180574)