3513 Denker Avenue

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Beds and 2 Baths House near USC ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com



Here's the Video Tour : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO2f24fKIJg



This is a rare opportunity to live in a large and beautifully 2 Bdrm + 2 Bath House with 2+ secured off-street parking spaces less than 1 mile from USC's campus.



This house has it all! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, washer and dryer included, huge wooden deck with built-in stainless steel grill, 2 master suites each with attached bathrooms and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, craftsman charm inside and out, spacious patios, and ample storage space!



This has been priced to move!



Tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities.



Rent: $ 2,595

Deposit: $ 2,595

Application Fee: $35

Pet Rent : $ 25 / month per pet

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.

For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



