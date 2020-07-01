351 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Upper unit in large vintage duplex with center hall plan. Oversized backyard. Renovated kitchen and baths. Ultra-prime location walkable to both Melrose Ave., Beverly Center, and 3rd Street. Available November 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
