351 N Spaulding Avenue

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Very Spacuious 2nd floor cute Apartment in a Quadruplex. Very quiet neighborhood with friendly clean streets and in a fabulous location – just 1 block cross streets from “The Grove”. The property space is just steps from numerous upscale and trendy restaurants and markets including Wholefoods Market, Erehwon Market the famous 'Grove', the original Farmer's Market, Fairfax, CBS Studios. Cedar Sinai Medical, the Beverly Center.

Charm and character of 1927 built with wood floor and tile floor throughout the unit, brand new bathroom tub and shower.

New attached AC units, Brand new kitchen appliances, and in-unit washer /dryer.

Assigned parking for one car behind the building with additional permit parking available on the street.

Terrific central location close to downtown and West Hollywood. Hurry, and do not miss out on this incredible lease opportunity with great location!