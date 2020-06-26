All apartments in Los Angeles
351 N Spaulding Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:50 PM

351 N Spaulding Avenue

351 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

351 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very Spacuious 2nd floor cute Apartment in a Quadruplex. Very quiet neighborhood with friendly clean streets and in a fabulous location – just 1 block cross streets from “The Grove”. The property space is just steps from numerous upscale and trendy restaurants and markets including Wholefoods Market, Erehwon Market the famous 'Grove', the original Farmer's Market, Fairfax, CBS Studios. Cedar Sinai Medical, the Beverly Center.
Charm and character of 1927 built with wood floor and tile floor throughout the unit, brand new bathroom tub and shower.
New attached AC units, Brand new kitchen appliances, and in-unit washer /dryer.
Assigned parking for one car behind the building with additional permit parking available on the street.
Terrific central location close to downtown and West Hollywood. Hurry, and do not miss out on this incredible lease opportunity with great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 N Spaulding Avenue have any available units?
351 N Spaulding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 N Spaulding Avenue have?
Some of 351 N Spaulding Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 N Spaulding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
351 N Spaulding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 N Spaulding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 351 N Spaulding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 351 N Spaulding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 351 N Spaulding Avenue offers parking.
Does 351 N Spaulding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 N Spaulding Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 N Spaulding Avenue have a pool?
No, 351 N Spaulding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 351 N Spaulding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 351 N Spaulding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 351 N Spaulding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 N Spaulding Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
