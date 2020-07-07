3508 Marguerite St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

this will be gone this weekend! Rare change to rent a 2005 built 2 bedroom house HOUSE in Glassell park at this price - private HOUSE with yards, Large garage and deck FOR RENT in Glassell Park. Newer built 2005 gated 2 story house on a corner lot on the heights of Glassell park with views of greater Los Angeles. features 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with plenty of space. Designed for split level living, granite kitchen downstairs with all bedrooms upstairs with small loft. Custom paint with hardwood flooring throughout. Rooms are huge with large closets. Large garage with laundry hookup features finished flooring. Plenty of parking. Shaded trees in front. Enjoy your privacy with gated front yard in front with wooden deck in the back. Quick access to fwy, to Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, Downtown, K-town, Silverlake, Occidental College Walking score last checked is 70+!!!



