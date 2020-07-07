All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3508 Marguerite St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3508 Marguerite St

3508 Marqurite Street · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Marqurite Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
this will be gone this weekend! Rare change to rent a 2005 built 2 bedroom house HOUSE in Glassell park at this price - private HOUSE with yards, Large garage and deck FOR RENT in Glassell Park. Newer built 2005 gated 2 story house on a corner lot on the heights of Glassell park with views of greater Los Angeles. features 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with plenty of space. Designed for split level living, granite kitchen downstairs with all bedrooms upstairs with small loft. Custom paint with hardwood flooring throughout. Rooms are huge with large closets. Large garage with laundry hookup features finished flooring. Plenty of parking. Shaded trees in front. Enjoy your privacy with gated front yard in front with wooden deck in the back. Quick access to fwy, to Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, Downtown, K-town, Silverlake, Occidental College Walking score last checked is 70+!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Marguerite St have any available units?
3508 Marguerite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Marguerite St have?
Some of 3508 Marguerite St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Marguerite St currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Marguerite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Marguerite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Marguerite St is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Marguerite St offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Marguerite St offers parking.
Does 3508 Marguerite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Marguerite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Marguerite St have a pool?
No, 3508 Marguerite St does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Marguerite St have accessible units?
No, 3508 Marguerite St does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Marguerite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Marguerite St does not have units with dishwashers.

