3506 E 3rd Street

Ultra-hip style and dcor spill from your apartment into a luxury residential building as unique as its surrounding neighborhood. Be inspired to create, recreate, or play with resort-style amenities including a co-working space, heated pool, and bocce ball court. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



Your studio/one bath apartment showcases a tasteful design utilizing superior materials and high-tech features. The unit comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with modern appliances, a Smart TV, and much more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.