All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3506 E 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3506 E 3rd Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3506 E 3rd Street

3506 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3506 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

pool
bocce court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
Ultra-hip style and dcor spill from your apartment into a luxury residential building as unique as its surrounding neighborhood. Be inspired to create, recreate, or play with resort-style amenities including a co-working space, heated pool, and bocce ball court. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

Your studio/one bath apartment showcases a tasteful design utilizing superior materials and high-tech features. The unit comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with modern appliances, a Smart TV, and much more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 E 3rd Street have any available units?
3506 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3506 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3506 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3506 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3506 E 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 3506 E 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3506 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 E 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3506 E 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 3506 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3506 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 E 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 E 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College