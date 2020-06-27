3501 West 41ST Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Storybook Spanish Bungalow in Leimert Park! This historic home has original character; 8 foot high living room ceiling beams & original wood windows. A living room flooded with light from the 3 sides of the room lends itself to hosting and relaxing. The dining room leads to a small Spanish courtyard between the master bedroom living room. The breakfast nook opens to the warm kitchen tones, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Each bedroom connects to the hallway. The master bedroom has french doors leading to the courtyard and is large enough for a king size bed. The den/office room is perfect for a kids room, home office or guests. The backyard has pomegranate, persimmon, apricot, lemon and mandarin fruit trees. Available August 1st. Tenants pays electricity, water, gas, trash and sewer. Landlord pays for the monthly gardener. 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are not included. $50/month for up to 2 pets, with landlord approval.