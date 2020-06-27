All apartments in Los Angeles
3501 West 41ST Street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 PM

3501 West 41ST Street

3501 West 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 West 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Storybook Spanish Bungalow in Leimert Park! This historic home has original character; 8 foot high living room ceiling beams & original wood windows. A living room flooded with light from the 3 sides of the room lends itself to hosting and relaxing. The dining room leads to a small Spanish courtyard between the master bedroom living room. The breakfast nook opens to the warm kitchen tones, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Each bedroom connects to the hallway. The master bedroom has french doors leading to the courtyard and is large enough for a king size bed. The den/office room is perfect for a kids room, home office or guests. The backyard has pomegranate, persimmon, apricot, lemon and mandarin fruit trees. Available August 1st. Tenants pays electricity, water, gas, trash and sewer. Landlord pays for the monthly gardener. 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are not included. $50/month for up to 2 pets, with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 West 41ST Street have any available units?
3501 West 41ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 West 41ST Street have?
Some of 3501 West 41ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 West 41ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
3501 West 41ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 West 41ST Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 West 41ST Street is pet friendly.
Does 3501 West 41ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 3501 West 41ST Street offers parking.
Does 3501 West 41ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 West 41ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 West 41ST Street have a pool?
No, 3501 West 41ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 3501 West 41ST Street have accessible units?
No, 3501 West 41ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 West 41ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 West 41ST Street has units with dishwashers.
