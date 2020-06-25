All apartments in Los Angeles
35 DUDLEY Avenue
35 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

35 Dudley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
MAJOR DISCOUNT ON RENT IF PAID UPFRONT! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE! Steps from the sand on a lovely Venice walk street. This spacious and beautifully furnished Ground floor 3-bedroom 2-bath unit with Fireplace also has a private and beautifully furnished Patio with lounge seating, BBQ, and fire element. Washer/dryer stack inside unit. Available for rent for 30 days or more only. 2 car-parking (for compact cars). Bedroom #1 has King bed, Bedroom #2 has Queen bed, Bedroom #3 has 2 twin beds. Literally, bring your toothbrush and move in, everything else is provided. Large screen SMART HDTV for streaming, Hi-speed WiFi, security camera onsite. Owner is licensed real estate broker. Landlord pays water and gardener, Tenant pays other utilities. Unit above is also for rent and has same floor plan and is also furnished and has private patio/garden as well as garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 DUDLEY Avenue have any available units?
35 DUDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 DUDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 35 DUDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 DUDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 DUDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 DUDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 DUDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 35 DUDLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 DUDLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 35 DUDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 DUDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 DUDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 DUDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 DUDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 DUDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 DUDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 DUDLEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
