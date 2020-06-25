35 DUDLEY Avenue

Amenities

MAJOR DISCOUNT ON RENT IF PAID UPFRONT! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE! Steps from the sand on a lovely Venice walk street. This spacious and beautifully furnished Ground floor 3-bedroom 2-bath unit with Fireplace also has a private and beautifully furnished Patio with lounge seating, BBQ, and fire element. Washer/dryer stack inside unit. Available for rent for 30 days or more only. 2 car-parking (for compact cars). Bedroom #1 has King bed, Bedroom #2 has Queen bed, Bedroom #3 has 2 twin beds. Literally, bring your toothbrush and move in, everything else is provided. Large screen SMART HDTV for streaming, Hi-speed WiFi, security camera onsite. Owner is licensed real estate broker. Landlord pays water and gardener, Tenant pays other utilities. Unit above is also for rent and has same floor plan and is also furnished and has private patio/garden as well as garage parking.